Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 628.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,694 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

