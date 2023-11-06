Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.9% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $70.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

