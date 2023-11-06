Orcam Financial Group Sells 100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orcam Financial Group lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 28,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $4,921,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

XOM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.02. 5,260,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,770,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.