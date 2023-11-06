Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 2,113,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920,470. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

