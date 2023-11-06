Concord Wealth Partners Buys 11,279 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,992,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

