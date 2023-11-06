Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $241.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

