Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.51. The company had a trading volume of 293,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,599. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $206.66 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.22 and a 200 day moving average of $283.85. The company has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.87.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

