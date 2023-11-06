Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.