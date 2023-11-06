ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Boosted by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $608.51. 180,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.25 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

