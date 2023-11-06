SouthState Corp Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,321. The company has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.91. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,334 shares of company stock worth $9,041,467. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.