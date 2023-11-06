44,351 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,583,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.02. 160,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

