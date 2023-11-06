XML Financial LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

