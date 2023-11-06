BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 EPS.

BioNTech Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,507. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.23.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

