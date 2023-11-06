Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.21. 658,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,436. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.