Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,613. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

