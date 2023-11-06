13,961 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.86. 930,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,590. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average of $208.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

