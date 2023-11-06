Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

