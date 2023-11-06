S&CO Inc. Has $29.03 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.3% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 900,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

