S&CO Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 5.3% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Church & Dwight worth $65,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 295,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.19. 383,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,589. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.