Element Wealth LLC Sells 728 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 4,603,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,055,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 5 Aerospace & Defense stocks under $5
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.