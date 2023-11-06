Element Wealth LLC Sells 728 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 4,603,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,055,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.