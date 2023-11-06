Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

