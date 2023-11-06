Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,742 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Altria Group worth $80,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

