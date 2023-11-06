PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,503 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,195,264. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.