OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389,169. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

