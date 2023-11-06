Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,175,963 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.02 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.