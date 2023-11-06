The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Home Depot worth $324,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

HD stock opened at $295.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.63. The company has a market cap of $295.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

