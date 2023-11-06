Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,681 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,867,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,114,000 after buying an additional 1,097,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,811. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

