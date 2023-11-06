Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 11,714 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BND stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,103. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

