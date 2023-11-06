Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 168,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 785,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,813. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

