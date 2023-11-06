Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.1 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.