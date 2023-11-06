Keystone Financial Group Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.01. The company had a trading volume of 378,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,081. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

