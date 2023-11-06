Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FISV traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

