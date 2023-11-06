Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $454.13. 247,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,701. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.70 and its 200 day moving average is $521.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

