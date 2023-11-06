S&CO Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,158,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.