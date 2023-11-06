Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %
KMB stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 223,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,873. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
