Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

