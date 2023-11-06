Orcam Financial Group Purchases 675 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orcam Financial Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 209,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.96. 1,556,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

