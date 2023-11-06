Legacy Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,746 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 122.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

