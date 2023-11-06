Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Cut by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

DE stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.84. The stock had a trading volume of 248,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,131. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.07 and a 200 day moving average of $394.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

