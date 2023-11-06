S&CO Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

