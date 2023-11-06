SouthState Corp Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.26. The company had a trading volume of 400,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

