OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $8.79 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $2,922,795. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.33. The stock had a trading volume of 125,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $328.43 and a one year high of $520.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

