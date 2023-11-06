XML Financial LLC Sells 272 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.78 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.