Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $223.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $711.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.