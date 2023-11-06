Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lowered by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.0% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $277.10. 244,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

