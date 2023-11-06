SouthState Corp Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.4% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $503.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.67 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

