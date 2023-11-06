SouthState Corp Buys 446 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.0% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $523,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 31.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $873.80. The stock had a trading volume of 266,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $461.57 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $816.94.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

