XML Financial LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $242.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.48.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

