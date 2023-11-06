XML Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

