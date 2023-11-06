Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $240.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average of $251.07. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

